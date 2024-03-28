Solar Eclipses Can Seriously Affect Bird Populations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, may seriously affectbird populations, primarily migratory ones, Azernews reports, citing ornithologists fromCornell University (CU) in the USA.

The ornithologists noted that birds rely on the Sun fornavigation and determining the time of day. When the sundisappears, the birds may lose their orientation and begin torandomly rush in the air.

This is especially important for migratory birds, as the springmigration season is underway. When the Moon covers the Sun, theanimals in the air will probably start landing and looking for aplace to sleep. Conversely, nocturnal species are more likely toperceive sudden twilight as a signal to start activity.

According to astronomical forecasts, the total eclipse on April8 will last no more than 4.5 minutes. Residents of North Americawill be able to see its phases.