Medvedev Beats Jarry To Set Sinner Semifinal In Miami

(MENAFN- IANS) Florida, March 28 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev turned back a late charge by Chilean Nicolas Jarry en route to a 6-2, 7-6(7) win, set an Australian Open final rematch with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Medvedev made just three unforced errors to Jarry's 14 in the first set alone before Jarry worked his way back into the match and came within two points of stealing the second set in a rollercoaster tie-break.

But Medvedev held his nerve to extend his winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium to nine matches as he moved to within two wins of successfully defending a title for the first time in his career, ATP reports.

Jarry would have returned to the Top 20 and become the first Chilean to reach the Miami semi-finals since Fernando Gonzalez in 2004 had he beaten Medvedev.

Earlier on the day, Sinner moved into his fourth semi-final of the year and captured a season-leading 20th match win at the Miami Open.

The Italian produced a squeaky-clean performance to oust Czech player Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 in 91 minutes.

Sinner, who has twice reached the final in Miami (2021, 2023), is into the last four for a third time.

Aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown, the No. 3 player in the ATP Rankings boasts a 20-1 season record with titles at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam.