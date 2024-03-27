Jordan Hosts Pakistan In World Cup Qualifier U23 Plays For 5Th Spot

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman International Stadium will host the Jordan - Pakistan match at 10:00pm on Tuesday in the return leg of Group G qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Kingdom scored an expected 3-0 win against 195th ranked Pakistan in the away match ahead of the weekend while Saudi Arabia beat Tajikistan 1-0 in the other match to maintain the group leader.“We aim to score more, and keep the upward competitive form of the squad,” Jordan's head coach Moroccan Hussein Amouta told the press on Monday.

“We respect all opponents and aim to progress each qualifier at a time,” he added

Jordan had a slow start to the qualifiers which kicked off in November 2023, holding Tajikistan 1-1 and losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia.



Meanwhile, the U23 national team will also be on duty on Tuesday when it faces Iraq in the match deciding 5-6 spots at the 5th West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship currently under way in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.

Iraq ousted the UAE, while Jordan came from 1-0 down to beat Thailand 3-1 to qualify to their last match in the event. Jordan had lost its opening match to

Saudi.

In other matches, Australia ousted Egypt while Korea beat Saudi Arabia in the battle for the title and top four positions.

