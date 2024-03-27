6 Advantages Of AR Remote Support For Field Service Technicians Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Do you know much about remote AR support? If not, be sure to catch up, because this technology may soon significantly change the approach of technicians who must go into the field to service and repair machines.

AR Remote Assistance , a technology born from the fusion of augmented reality (AR) and remote assistance capabilities, has a robust history dating back to the early 21st century.

It's not just a passing trend-it's a rapidly expanding market projected to be worth a staggering $108.4 billion by 2027 (Grand View Research).

This figure underscores the growing significance of augmented reality technology, which could revolutionize field service technicians' operations. As you delve into this text, you'll uncover the 6 key advantages of AR remote support for these technicians.

Faster and cheaper machine repairs

With AR glasses and AR-enabled mobile devices, technicians can superimpose digital information on physical objects to identify and diagnose issues quickly. This digital information can take the form of step-by-step instructions and 3D models, all displayed directly in their field of view.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"