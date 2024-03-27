420 With CNW - Colorado Bill Seeking To Silence Social Media Posts On Marijuana Raises Concern

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A conservative think tank in Colorado has

voiced worries about a proposed measure

that could have an impact on internet discussions of cannabis and associated products, including hemp. The bill,

SB24-158 , covers various aspects of internet regulations, including content policies and age verification. A noteworthy clause in it targets social media companies, mandating that they immediately take down any content that sells, promotes or endorses narcotics that are considered illegal.

The definition of“illicit substance” in the bill is expansive, encompassing not just illegal drugs but also substances regulated in the state. It broadly refers to...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN