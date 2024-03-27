420 With CNW - Colorado Bill Seeking To Silence Social Media Posts On Marijuana Raises Concern

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A conservative think tank in Colorado has
voiced worries about a proposed measure
that could have an impact on internet discussions of cannabis and associated products, including hemp. The bill,
SB24-158 , covers various aspects of internet regulations, including content policies and age verification. A noteworthy clause in it targets social media companies, mandating that they immediately take down any content that sells, promotes or endorses narcotics that are considered illegal.
The definition of“illicit substance” in the bill is expansive, encompassing not just illegal drugs but also substances regulated in the state. It broadly refers to...
