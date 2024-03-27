HIV Scare After Arrest Of Over 130 Women During Raid On Brothels

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) At least two women have tested positive for HIV after over 130 women were arrested during a raid on brothels operating in the Negombo area.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that raids were carried out on brothels operating in the guise of spas.

He said that the raid were carried out in the Negombo, Seeduwa and Katunayake areas.

During the raids, the Police arrested 137 women and 8 men.

The Police said that medical tests were carried out on the women who were arrested.

Thalduwa said that medical tests revealed two women were HIV positive. (Colombo Gazette)