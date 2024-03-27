Talks Between Ukraine, Poland's Agri Ministries And Farmers Underway In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation from the Agriculture Ministry launched talks with their Polish counterparts in Warsaw.

Ministers Mykola Solskyi (Ukraine) and and Czeslaw Siekierski (Poland) are leading the talks with representatives from Ukrainian and Polish farmers' organizations, Ukrinform reports citing the report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland.

"At the Ministry of Agriculture, negotiations between Minister Czeslaw Siekierski and Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi are underway ongoing, with the participation of Deputy Minister Michal Kolodzeiczak and Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka. Representatives from Polish and Ukrainian agricultural organizations are taking part in the meeting," the report reads.

On March 28, a meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Poland will be held in Warsaw, headed by the Prime Ministers of both countries, Denys Shmyhal and Donald Tusk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU permanent representatives approved today the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures (trade liberalization) for Ukraine for the next year based on the draft previously agreed upon as a result of the negotiations between the Belgian Presidency of the EU, European Commission, and European Parliament, with a single clarification regarding the conditions for the application of safeguards.

Photo: X Ministerstwo Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi