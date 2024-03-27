Bundeswehr Urgently Sending 10,000 Artillery Rounds To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming days, Germany will hand to Ukraine over 10,000 artillery munitions from the Bundeswehr's stocks.

That's according to the chief of Ukraine Situation Center at the German Defense Ministry, General Christian Freuding, who spoke in an interview with DW .

According to the official, Berlin decided to send ammunition to Ukraine in three stages, and the current delivery will be made within the framework of stage 1.

At stage 2, in the medium-term perspective, Germany decided to support the Czech initiative and take over the costs of purchasing 180,000 rounds, which will be handed over to Kyiv in the second half of 2024.

In the long term, in addition to the Czech plan, Germany has entered into a bilateral agreement to supply Ukraine with another 100,000 rounds from around the fourth quarter.

At the same time, Freuding stopped short of specifying the country, with which the deal was concluded.

In his opinion, Ukraine now needs most "artillery shells, ammunition, and missiles for modern air defense systems, as well as armored combat vehicles" to successfully repel Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Czech Republic approved its own contribution to the initiative for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine in third countries (beyond the EU).

Poland will also double its financial contribution to Czechia's initiative for Ukraine.

Photo: Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images