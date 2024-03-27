Zelensky On Russian Attack Targeting Kharkiv: At Least 19 People Injured, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 19 people were injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv, including children. One civilian death has been confirmed.

That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , Ukrinform reports.

“Kharkiv. Russian terror against the city is becoming increasingly heinous. Russia continues to try to force over a million people into a blackout, as well as to launch missiles and "Shahed" drones on a regular basis. There are now aerial bombs as well. They struck an ordinary street, houses, a school, and ordinary civilian infrastructure. As of now, one person has been reported killed. My condolences to the victim's loved ones,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, at least 19 people were injured, including two children: a girl born in 2022 and a boy born in 2023.

All those affected are receiving the necessary assistance.“All services are on the scene, and I am grateful to everyone who is working to restore Kharkiv's normal life day after day,” Zelensky stated.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky

He emphasized that "bolstering Ukraine's air defense and expediting the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine are vital tasks. There are no rational explanations for why Patriots, which are plentiful around the world, are still not covering the skies of Kharkiv and other cities and communities under attack by Russian terrorists. Every day, we work to provide better protection for our people and Ukraine," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions rang out in Kharkiv around 16:00 local time as the Russians hit the city's Shevchenkivsky district. Residential buildings and the Emergency Surgery Institute sustained damage.

Photo: President's Office