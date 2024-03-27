Crimean Tatar Leader Says Russia May Launch Another Wave Of Army Call-Up In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, does not rule out a new wave of military mobilization in temporarily occupied Crimea.

He announced this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Judging by various reports coming from the Russian-occupied Crimea, a new wave of forced mobilization of men of military age into the Russian army cannot be ruled out," the report says.

Chubarov informed that a few days ago, the head of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Crimea and Sevastopol, controlled by Russian authorities, Emirali Ablayev, had a meeting with the Russian "Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Crimea", Igor Ilarionov.

During the meeting, which was not covered by media, the issue of strengthening the army call-up of men of draft age living in the occupied Crimea was discussed.

It is known that Emirali Ablayev undertook to organize events that, according to his assurance, "will contribute to the involvement of Crimean Tatars in the special military operation," Chubarov added.

As reported, the occupation authorities in Crimea are failing to meet the target for the forced mobilization of local residents.

According to the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, since the launch of the so-called partial mobilization in Russia in 2022, tens of thousands of men have been called up for military service in temporarily occupied Crimea.