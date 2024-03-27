Abu Dhabi Chamber And UAE International Investors Council Sign Collaboration Agreement To Promote Their Strategic Cooperation.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has proudly announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the UAE International Investors Council, laying the groundwork for their strategic collaboration in investment and futuristic economic sectors.

According to the agreement, the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Council will exert their best endeavours to eliminate any obstacles that may hinder the growth of investments locally and internationally, while promoting Abu Dhabi as an investment destination for global investors.

Attended by representatives of both parties, the signing of the collaboration agreement was made by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and His Excellency Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council, at the Chamber's tower in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, expressed his pleasure in signing the agreement, saying:“The signing of the collaboration agreement with the UAE International Investors Council comes in alignment with our ongoing endeavor to extend bridges of cooperation with investors worldwide, fulfill their aspirations, and provide them with more investment opportunities, enabling them to thrive locally and internationally. This agreement is also integral to our plans and ambitious objectives of bolstering local initiatives, expedite growth and sustain the competitiveness of the national economy, fostering Abu Dhabi's position as a premier international investment destination.”

For his part, His Excellency Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the UAE International Investors Council, stated:“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber. The signing of the agreement comes to understand the needs of the private sector, thereby enabling decision makers to make educated strategic decisions. It also underscores the seamless coordination between us, reflecting positively on the success of our shared endeavors. We, at the Council, are keen to extend bridges of cooperation and forging strategic partnerships that contribute to promoting the economic landscape and facilitate the sustainable growth of Emirati companies internationally.”

According to the agreement, both parties will work collaboratively to assess growth opportunities in strategic priority markets, provide consultations, and share studies and information, serving their best interests and joint objectives and realize their investment ambitions.

Both parties will also execute several initiatives including the formation of specialized economic delegations of representatives of private companies operating in Abu Dhabi to targeted markets across the globe. They also agreed to organize joint international events that fosters communication and networking between investors, in addition conducting workshops, orientation sessions and meetings to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and knowledge with the aim of creating business opportunities and support the expansion of the Chamber's members globally.