China Launches Atmospheric Research Satellite Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched an atmospheric research satellite from theTaiyuan Center in Shanxi Province, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

A modified version of the Long March 6 rocket with the Yunhai-302 Star satellite launched at 06:51 local time (02:51 Bakutime).

The satellite, built by the Chinese Aerospace Science andTechnology Group, has entered orbit. The satellite will be used foratmospheric, marine research, space environment monitoring,disaster prevention and scientific experiments.

The modified Long March 6 rocket is a new generation of Chinesemedium-sized launch vehicle. The total length is about 50 meters,the starting weight is about 530 tons.