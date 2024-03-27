Lebanon Submitted 22 Complaints, Message To UN Against Israel Since October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it has lodged 22 complaints and a message with the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council against the Israeli entity since the start of the Israeli assaults on the south of Lebanon last October.

The ministry indicated that it has laid out a roadmap in those complaints, along with a perspective to achieve an enduring stability on the borders through the comprehensive and integrated enforcement of the UN Security Council resolution No. 1701.

Lebanon has documented breaches of the resolution 1701 by Israel in those complaints, along with Lebanon's detailed responses to Israeli claims in which it accused Lebanon of breaching the resolution, the ministry pointed out, affirming that it has urged all members of the UN Security Council to condemn these assaults and curb the Israeli violations of the Lebanese sovereignty, in addition preventing the outbreak of a large-scale regional war.

The Israeli entity has mounted the intensity of airstrikes and artillery shelling on towns and villages in south of Lebanon concurrently with the dastardly and persistent aggression on the Gaza Strip since October, resulting in killing and wounding civilians, in addition to compelling hundreds of families to displace.

