Design Doha Announces Return Of Marchitecture Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Design Doha, a biennial aimed at elevating the design culture of the MENA region and highlighting the exceptional design environment of Qatar on the global stage, announces the return of Marchitecture, an annual celebration dedicated to Architecture and Urban Design.

Set to take place from March 28-30 at venues provided by Qatar Foundation, HBKU, Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), Marchitecture 2024 aims to dive into the captivating world of Islamic Architecture and its global impact.

Under the theme“Islamic Architecture and its Global Influence,” this three-day programme offers a unique opportunity for participants to delve into the rich tapestry of Islamic architectural heritage, unveiling its intricate designs and cultural significance. Attendees will have an intimate engagement with Doha's iconic mosques, designed by esteemed international architects such as Ali Mangera, Ada Yvars, Fanos Panayides, and Simon Gathergole, alongside regional architects Dr. Ali Abdulraouf and Marwan Al Baluchi. Marchitecture 2024 aims to enhance participants' exposure to quality and local design through collaborations with esteemed partners. Among the programme partners are Qatar Creates, Qatar Foundation, Msheireb Downtown, Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), and AIAS Qatar University.

The programme features a line-up of events, including: on day 1, March 28, a panel discussion on“The Roots of Islamic Architecture: A Historical Perspective,” followed by a tour“Harmony Unveiled: Exploring I.M. Pei's Muse,” and Suhoor and Networking. All will be held at MIA.

On March 29, panel discussion on“Contemporary Expressions: Fusion of Islamic and Global Architectural Styles,” at Qatar Foundation – Education City Mosque Auditorium; Tour:“Architectural Fusion Unveiled: A Tour of Qatar Foundation's Education City Mosque,” at Qatar Foundation – Education City Mosque; and Suhoor and Networking.

Day 3, March 30, keynote lecture on“Sustainability and Islamic Architecture: A Vision for Tomorrow,” at M7, Sky-Theater Msheireb Downtown Doha; Tour:“Architectural Fusion Unveiled: A Tour of Msheireb Downtown Mosques,” at Msheireb Downtown Doha; and Suhoor and Networking at Profiles Cafe.

Marchitecture, originally launched in 2018 by Qatar Museum's Culture Pass, has become a beacon of architectural exploration in Doha. This year, Design Doha takes the lead in curating an immersive and comprehensive programme, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage with Doha's iconic architecture.