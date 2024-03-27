Weeding Through The Winners In Cannabis Stocks (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) (NASDAQ: TLRY) (NASDAQ: ACB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and expert investing resource covering cannabis stocks reports on the continued rally in pot stocks that seems unstoppable as retail investors continue to jump in.

Momentum in the sector continues leading up to the US election, as investors bet that VP Harris will pursue DEA rescheduling.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) continues to lead the pack, trading at $8.11, up $0.88 or 12.24 % on the NASDAQ, with a morning high of $8.24.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) is trading at. $2.4150, up .1050 or 4.55% on the NASDAQ market.

Yesterday news came out that 10 Barrel Brewing Co. an award-winning pioneer in the craft brewing industry and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc is introducing its latest innovations in the world of ready-to-drink canned cocktails: Disco Lemonade and AMF. These spirited concoctions mark a bold expansion of 10 Barrel's esteemed lineup of RTD cocktails, bringing a high-octane infusion of flavor and fun to the party scene.

Disco Lemonade and AMF embody 10 Barrel's commitment to crafting premium beverages that capture the essence of the party scene. Developed by 10 Barrel's cocktail mastermind Ben Shirley, these cocktails result from meticulous experimentation and a dedication to using the finest, all-natural ingredients.

Disco Lemonade is a vibrant fusion of vodka, real lemons, and a hint of huckleberry, offering a citrusy burst of boogie-inspiring flavors perfect for any dance floor. Made with real ingredients and no artificial flavors, Disco Lemonade is specifically crafted to get the party started.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB) is trading at $4.3400, up 0.1300 or 3.0879%, off the morning high of $4.48.

