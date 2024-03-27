CI Capital, EFG Hermes To Lead National Printing And Packaging Company's Q2 2024 Offering

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hisham Al-Khazindar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Qalaa Holdings, has announced plans to list the National Printing and Packaging Company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2024.

Speaking to DNE, Al-Khazindar reported significant strides in the offering's implementation. Investment banks CI Capital and EFG Hermes have been selected to oversee the forthcoming offering, integral to the company's restructuring strategy.

The offering's quota is in active discussions with advisors, with a decision anticipated shortly.

In mid-February, the Egyptian Stock Exchange granted temporary registration to the National Printing Company's shares, with an issued capital of EGP 211.710 million across 21.171 million shares, each valued at EGP 10, spanning six issues.

Mirroring the approach taken with Taqa Arabia, Qalaa Holdings aims to offer the National Printing Company as part of a broader debt restructuring initiative among its subsidiaries. Efforts are underway to broaden the company's ownership.

Established in 2006 within the Grandview Holding Group, the National Printing Company represents one of Qalaa's key investments in small and medium enterprises, holding a 48% stake. Notably, Grandview Holding Group retains a 53% interest in the company.

That founding year, the company secured a 90% stake in Modern Shorouk Printing and Packaging, followed by a complete acquisition of Al Badar Packaging in 2007, enhancing its product range.

Additionally, the National Printing Company indirectly owns approximately 46.4% of Uniboard, a specialist in duplex cardboard production from recycled paper.

Since the first quarter of 2018, Qalaa has incorporated Grand View Holding Group's results into its consolidated financial statements, reflecting the company's substantial growth in financial and operational performance.