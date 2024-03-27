China Launches New Satellite To Monitor Space Environment, Prevent Disasters

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China has successfully launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Wednesday.
According to Chinese news agency (Xinhua), the Yunhai-3 02 satellite was launched using a Long March-6 carrier rocket, and entered the planned orbit successfully. The satellite will be used for atmospheric and marine environment surveys, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments.
The launch marks the 514th mission of the Long March series of carrier rockets. (QNA)
