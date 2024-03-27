Rottweiler To Golden Retriever-7 Popular Dog Breeds In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is home to several different dog breeds, both indigenous and foreign. Here are seven prominent dog breeds usually seen in India.

Large, powerful Rottweilers are loyal, protective, and strong. They make good security dogs, police dogs, and family pets for skilled owners who train and socialise them.

Labrador Retrievers are popular dogs in India and worldwide. Friendship, intellect, and adaptability are their hallmarks. Labs are good therapy, aid, and family pets.

The gentleness, intellect, and affection of Golden Retrievers make them popular. Their friendliness makes them popular family pets and therapy dogs.

Pugs, little dogs with wrinkled faces and active personalities, are appealing. They are friendly and good companions for families and individuals.

Huskies are attractive dogs with thick double coats, distinguishing markings, and energetic personalities. They are smart, active, and need lots of exercise and mental stimulation.

Friendly and gregarious, beagles have a good sense of scent and are lively. They are popular family pets and are utilised in detection work because of their tracking skills.