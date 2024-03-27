Dilara, Fariha, And Shorifa Named In Bangladesh Women’S Team Squad For T20I Series Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, March 27 (IANS) Fargana Hoque has been left out from Bangladesh women's T20I squad for the three-match series against Australia scheduled to start from March 31, with three more players being omitted from the lineup following the 0-3 ODI series defeat to the visitors.

Fargana Hoque, who struggled with scores of 0, 7, and 5 in the ODI series, finds herself excluded from the T20I squad, making way for fresh faces to revitalize the team's performance in the shorter format.

Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, and Shorifa Khatun have been drafted into the squad as replacements, each bringing their unique skills and T20 experience to the table.

Chief selector Sajjad Ahmed shed light on the rationale behind the changes, emphasizing the need for versatility and dynamism in the team composition. "Trisna got the nod ahead of Disha as she is a left-arm pacer and adds variety to the bowling," Ahmed explained. "Dola has been picked over Fargana. She is a wicketkeeper-batter who we believe, has the talent to succeed in the T20 format. Shorifa Khatun is an allrounder who bowls off-spin and bats in the late order. She can also develop into a T20 specialist."

With the T20I series set to unfold at the iconic Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 31, April 2, and April 4, Bangladesh aims to bounce back from their ODI series defeat and put up a spirited performance against Australia.