Renewed Efforts For Peace In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and its international partners are stepping up efforts to renew peace negotiations in Sudan, focusing on halting a conflict that has led to significant harm.



Recent talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have brought cautious optimism from the US about reaching a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid.



These negotiations involve the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces RSF , emphasizing humanitarian principles to enable service delivery.



Successful discussions could broaden to include more stakeholders, with the ultimate goal of reinstating civilian-led governance, as the Sudanese population demands.



The conflict, which began in April 2023, has continued despite several ceasefire agreements, causing over 9,000 deaths and displacing over 5.6 million people.



The Jeddah negotiations, supported by the US and Saudi Arabia, aim to stop the violence and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.







Mediation efforts have also occurred in Bahrain, marking the first interaction between the SAF and RSF leadership in nine months.



These talks, which included representatives from Egypt, the UAE, the US, and Saudi Arabia, could indicate a move toward conflict resolution.



The discussions focused on Sudan's unity and military coherence, with plans for further talks about a ceasefire.



The UN has raised concerns about the conflict's humanitarian impact, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning of the risk it poses to the entire region.



The conflict has led to the displacement of nearly 450,000 civilians, with several countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, and the US, undertaking international evacuation efforts.



As events unfold, the global community, led by the US and Saudi Arabia, is committed to finding a peaceful solution that ensures humanitarian aid delivery and the return to civilian governance in Sudan.

