Mahafzeh, KOICA Head Talk Educational Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.27 (Petra)-Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, and Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Jordan Office, Soyoung Kim, discussed joint cooperation, currently implemented mutual projects and future cooperation opportunities.Briefing KOICA head on the ministry's responsibilities, Mahafzeh pointed to a plan to develop a ministry-implemented educational process that features developing Jordan's vocational education to align with employment needs and link basic learning with higher education, in terms of matching supply, demand and the labor market, and vocational training in universities.The minister also expressed thanks to KOICA for its efforts to consolidate and strengthen cooperation relations between the two friendly countries.For her part, KOICA official stressed her country's pride in the Jordanian-S cooperation relations in various fields, aimed to serve common interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.Kim also expressed the agency's readiness to support the ministry in implementing its future plans and projects.Under joint cooperation relations, the two sides collaborated to establish and furnish Special School for Hearing Impaired Students in Marka, Prince Rashid School in Eidoun district in Irbid, and 3 basic and secondary schools to support the response plan to the Syrian crisis in the governorates of Irbid, Mafraq, and Zarqa.The joint effort also provided the Kingdom's schools with the necessary furniture and equipment and establish a specialized industrial school in Zarqa Governorate.