Azerbaijani Boxers Qualify For Final Of Great Silk Way International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Murad Allahverdiyev and Alfonso Dominguez from Azerbaijansecured spots in the final of the 2024 Great Silk Way InternationalTournament held in the capital, Baku, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Ilgar Salahov, Kamran Shahsuvarli, and MirsharifKazimzade have secured at least bronze medals by advancing to thesemifinals.

Sarkhan Budagov and Mahammad Abdullayev also clinched bronzemedals in their respective categories.

The tournament hosted 121 boxers representing 11 differentcountries.