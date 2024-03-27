Russian lawmakers call for end to death penalty moratorium after Moscow concert hall attack

(MENAFN) Russian lawmakers urged on Tuesday for the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty following the recent attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region.



During a plenary session of Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, its chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stated that all the requisite legislation is already in place, leaving the decision up to the Constitutional Court.



"In our constitution and criminal legislation, no one has abolished the death penalty. There is a decision of the Constitutional Court, which postponed the imposition of such a sentence. Therefore, there is no need for any referendums. The decision of the Constitutional Court on this issue is enough," he pointed out.



Volodin highlighted that the topic was brought up due to ongoing public discussions, aiming to inform society about the current situation and clarify which entity holds the responsibility for making the requisite decisions.



"Of course, any decisions must be made with a cool head after calculating all the consequences," he emphasized.



Volodin emphasized that the topic was placed on the agenda of the State Duma's plenary session at the request of faction leaders.



He reiterated that the decision to implement a moratorium on the death penalty was made by the Constitutional Court to fulfill international obligations to the Council of Europe. Volodin pointed out that since Russia has withdrawn from the organization, there are no longer any obstacles to reversing this decision.



Calls to lift the moratorium on the death penalty arose following the tragic events on March 22, where gunmen killed at least 139 people and injured over 180 at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

