British Mps Call Gov't To Ban Weapons Exports To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 27 (KUNA) -- A number of MPs called on the British government Wednesday to ban weapons exports to Israel due its war crimes committed in Gaza and ignoring the recent UNSC resolution on a ceasefire.

In a letter -- submitted by the Labor MP Zarah Sultana and signed by 134 MPs in the House of Commons -- the lawmakers deemed the continuation of weapons exports as "unacceptable" especially with Israeli carrying out stark violation of international laws and British laws as well.

The letter said that over 32,000 people were killed; mostly women and children, and nearly 80 percent of infrastructures were destroyed in Northern Gaza, which are facts that necessitated the ban.

The letter called on the government to take actions similar to other countries such as Canada, which took measures to ban exports of weapons last week. (end)

