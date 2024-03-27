Industrial sector in Qatar experiences notable growth in 2023

(MENAFN) Qatar's industrial sector experienced notable growth as the number of registered and operational factories in the nation amounted to 957 in 2023. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) recently disclosed these statistics, indicating that the total number of factories stood at 957, with 467 requests received for capacity expansion and production modifications.



In a statement on the Ministry's platform related to the industry sector, it highlighted various figures from the last year, including 60 requests for industrial project licenses, 40 factories listed in the industrial register, 287 requests for customs exemption for factories, along with 1,639 domestically manufactured products. Additionally, there were 23 inspection campaigns conducted on factories throughout the year.



Qatar's manufacturing sector plays a pivotal role in the country's economic diversification efforts, aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 to create an economy less reliant on hydrocarbons. With its skilled workforce, extensive market access, connectivity, and modern free zones, Qatar is emerging as a prominent global manufacturing hub.



The ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition held last year underscored the nation's significant contribution to promoting local products and introducing new industries to the Qatari market. With the participation of 450 companies and factories over four days, the exhibition showcased the strong commitment of local businesses to bolstering self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports.

