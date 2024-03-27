Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosts US executives, academics amid economic reassurance efforts

(MENAFN) State media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a meeting with American executives and academics at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, building on a previous gathering held in November with American executives in San Francisco. This meeting underscores China's ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors and assuage concerns surrounding its slowing economy.



The meeting commenced at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) following a group photo session, as depicted in accompanying video footage showing attendees seated in a square formation. Notably, the setting featured a visually striking display of flowers in vibrant hues of red, orange, and green adorning the four tables, indicative of the significance accorded to such high-level engagements within the Great Hall of the People.



Among the notable attendees reported by Reuters on Tuesday were Evan Greenberg, CEO of the American insurance company Chubb, Stephen Orlins, Chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, Chairman of the US-China Business Council. Their presence underscores the importance of fostering dialogue and collaboration between American business leaders, policymakers, and their Chinese counterparts, particularly amidst the evolving dynamics of the bilateral economic relationship.



The meeting represents a strategic opportunity for both sides to engage in constructive dialogue, address mutual concerns, and explore avenues for cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, and technology. Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, such engagements serve as vital platforms for building trust, promoting understanding, and advancing shared interests in a complex and interconnected global landscape.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026507