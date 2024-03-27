Deutsche Bahn approves 35 hours per week amid wage argument with train drivers' union

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at resolving a protracted wage dispute, Deutsche Bahn, the German railway company, has acquiesced to the demands of the train drivers' union (GDL) by agreeing to implement a 35-hour workweek. This concession marks a notable shift in the company's stance and represents a significant victory for the union, which has been advocating for improved working conditions for its members.



The agreement stipulates that the transition to the 35-hour workweek system will be phased in gradually, with Deutsche Bahn aiming to fully implement the new arrangement by 2029. However, it's important to note that certain measures aimed at reducing working hours will not be automatic, signaling that further negotiations and adjustments may be necessary to fully realize the agreed-upon terms.



The wage dispute between Deutsche Bahn and the GDL has been characterized by a series of strikes, with the union resorting to industrial action on six occasions since November. These strikes have significantly disrupted rail services, inconveniencing a substantial number of passengers and underscoring the severity of the labor dispute.



Germany, as the largest economy in Europe, has been grappling with a wave of strikes and union movements across various sectors in recent months. Workers across the country have been mobilizing to address concerns over working conditions, particularly in the face of high inflation and sluggish commercial activity. The resolution of the wage dispute between Deutsche Bahn and the GDL represents a significant development in this broader context of labor unrest, potentially setting a precedent for future negotiations between employers and unions in Germany.

