Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Delhi Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Lok Sabha election for the West Delhi Constituency of the NCT of Delhi, one of the state's seven Lok Sabha seats, will be held this year.
The Election Commission of India officially notified the particular dates for voting and announcing the results on March 16th. The following are the crucial information about the Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the West Delhi Constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
The Election Commission of India stated in March that voting for the West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 25 (Phase 6).
Who are main contenders or political parties in fray?
Unlike a three-way contest in the past two elections, the national capital will witness a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance this time. As per the seat-sharing agreement in the INDIA bloc, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in four constituencies, while the Congress will field its candidates in the remaining three seats.
AAP has fielded former Member of Parliament Mahabal Mishra will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the West Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, BJP fielded former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.
2014 election results
Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
Party:
BJP
Total voters:
1442492
Voter turnout: 60.82 %
Votes:
865648
Voter percentage: 36 %
Runner up:
Mahabal Mishra
Party:
INC
Votes:
287162
Voter percentage:
12 %
Second runner up: Balbir Singh Jakhar
Party: AAAP
Votes: 251873
Voter percentage:
11 %
2014 election results
Winner:
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
Party: BJP
Votes:
651395
Voter percentage: 31.9 %
Runner up: Jarnail Singh
Party:
AAAP
Votes: 382809
Voter percentage:
18.8 %
Second runner up: Mahabal Mishra
Party:
INC
Votes: 193266
Voter percentage:
9.5 %
