Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Delhi Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Lok Sabha election for the West Delhi Constituency of the NCT of Delhi, one of the state's seven Lok Sabha seats, will be held this year.

The Election Commission of India officially notified the particular dates for voting and announcing the results on March 16th. The following are the crucial information about the Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the West Delhi Constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Election Commission of India stated in March that voting for the West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 25 (Phase 6).

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

Who are main contenders or political parties in fray?

Unlike a three-way contest in the past two elections, the national capital will witness a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance this time. As per the seat-sharing agreement in the INDIA bloc, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in four constituencies, while the Congress will field its candidates in the remaining three seats.

AAP has fielded former Member of Parliament Mahabal Mishra will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the West Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, BJP fielded former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

2014 election results

Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Party:

BJP

Total voters:

1442492

Voter turnout: 60.82 %

Votes:

865648

Voter percentage: 36 %

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

Runner up:

Mahabal Mishra

Party:

INC

Votes:

287162

Voter percentage:

12 %



Second runner up: Balbir Singh Jakhar

Party: AAAP

Votes: 251873

Voter percentage:

11 %



2014 election results

Winner:

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Party: BJP

Votes:

651395

Voter percentage: 31.9 %



Runner up: Jarnail Singh

Party:

AAAP

Votes: 382809

Voter percentage:

18.8 %



Second runner up: Mahabal Mishra

Party:

INC

Votes: 193266

Voter percentage:

9.5 %

