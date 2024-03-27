Two Chinese Nationals Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Illegally Entering India From Nepal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Siddharthnagar's Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally.

The lady was identified as Yuan Yuhan (22), a resident of Chongqing, China, and the male as Zhou Pulin (27), a local of Sichuan.

When the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detained them on Tuesday, they claimed to have arrived in Nepal and were on their way into India claimed that the Chinese embassy was notified of the activity and that a FIR had been filed.

According to Siddharthnagar, Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, the two were stopped by the SSB on the border between India and Nepal, and they were requested to provide their locations in Hindi.

The team asked them the identical question in English after they failed to reply, but they were unable to do so. The SSB then got in touch with the district government and police.

A team comprising women constables checked her documents, along with the man and found two passports inscribed with the People's Republic of China and visas for Nepal from their possession.

Another officer stated, "We notified the Chinese embassy and also requested assistance from some interpreters." According to a police official, information regarding the two was shared with the intelligence community. The two could not provide a good enough explanation for her trespassing into Indian country.

They continued stating they came to Nepal to meet the Dalai Lama. They were directed by Google Maps and even intended to visit Bangalore.

“We have booked them under the contravention of the Passport Act and a probe is underway,” said the officer. Police also recovered Rs 7450, US Dollars 10, and 53 Chinese Yuan from their possession.