Ooredoo Kuwait Continues Tradition of Celebrating Gergaian with Children & Their Families at Bugsha Ramadan Nights

(MENAFN- BPG Group) [Kuwait City 26thMarch 2024] - Ooredoo Kuwait, renowned for its dedication to children's activities and community engagement, continues to enrich Kuwaiti culture by celebrating Gergaian during the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the company participated in the Gergaian event at Bugsha Ramadan Nights, spreading joy and tradition among young ones.



Every year, Ooredoo Kuwait embarks on this festive journey with a fresh and distinctive approach. Embracing the beloved tradition, Ooredoo Kuwait took it upon itself to revive the spirit of Gergaian for local children. Choosing to collaborate with the Bugsha team, they orchestrated vibrant Gergaian celebrations at Al Raya Center. The event not only immersed attendees in Kuwaiti heritage but also spread joy to children and families alike.



Throughout the festivities, Ooredoo's dedicated team distributed specially branded Gergaian boxes, featuring its beloved comic characters "Re & Do". They also distributed valuable prizes and a set of Samsung devices and technical accessories in the Spin & Win competition. The day was packed with entertaining activities that enthralled attendees of all ages.



As a company deeply ingrained within the Kuwaiti community, Ooredoo Kuwait takes pride in its involvement in celebrating Gergaian alongside the children and families of Kuwait. This commitment is not only in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy but also underscores its dedication to community engagement and the preservation of cultural heritage. By actively engaging in such events, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its mission to foster a robust sense of community spirit while safeguarding Kuwait's vibrant cultural traditions.





