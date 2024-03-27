Cocoa futures rise to record highs, doubling prices amid supply concerns

(MENAFN) Cocoa futures have soared to unprecedented heights, surpassing USD10,000 a ton in New York, marking a historic rally that has seen prices double within the span of a year. This surge in cocoa prices is significantly impacting the cost of chocolate production, as the industry grapples with the repercussions of dwindling global supply. The primary catalyst behind this surge is the alarming reports of poor harvests from major cocoa-producing regions in West Africa, exacerbating concerns about a potential third consecutive year of supply shortages on a global scale.



The cocoa market has been engulfed in a sense of panic as it navigates the challenges posed by inadequate harvests and a legacy of meager returns for cocoa farmers. The industry's longstanding issues have escalated, raising doubts about the ability to secure an adequate supply of cocoa beans to meet demand. These concerns have been further compounded by pressures in the financial markets, with traders resorting to selling futures contracts to hedge against their existing holdings.



However, this hedging strategy has introduced additional complexities, particularly as traders grapple with liquidity constraints to meet margin calls on derivative losses. In a bullish market environment, traders holding short positions may find themselves compelled to close out these positions prematurely, inadvertently contributing to the upward momentum of cocoa prices. The Technical Price Index, utilized by traders to assess overbought levels, has consistently signaled an overbought status over the past two months, underscoring the relentless ascent of cocoa prices despite indicators suggesting potential market saturation.



Tuesday witnessed another significant leap in cocoa futures, surging by as much as 4.5 percent to reach an astonishing USD10,080 per ton in New York—an unprecedented milestone that seemed improbable mere months ago. As cocoa prices continue to soar, stakeholders across the chocolate industry remain on high alert, navigating the complexities of supply shortages and financial market dynamics that are reshaping the landscape of cocoa trading.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026166