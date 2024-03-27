Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Confiscation Of Palestinian Lands

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation's confiscation of Palestinian lands in Al-Aghwar region.

A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that confiscating 8,000 dunams (around 1,976 acres) of land in the region was a clear violation of international law and an extension of the Israeli unlawful forced settlements project.

It added that the Israeli occupation's insistence on violating international laws and norms threatens the credibility of global institutions and affect all chances for peace in the Middle East through the two-state solution.

The ministry renewed calls for the international community to intervene to halt such heinous actions carried out by the Israeli occupiers. (end)

