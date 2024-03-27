Azerbaijan-China Relations: Insights On COP29 Collaboration, Beyond

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Against the background of the expansion of relations betweenAzerbaijan and China, it is observed that many serious steps havebeen taken recently. The fact that Azerbaijan forms the mainsegment of the Great Silk Road between the East and the West andthe growing interest of Europe in the Chinese economy in thisregard stimulates the development of both political and economicrelations between the two countries.

It is no coincidence that this year, Azerbaijan is hosting theCOP29 international conference on climate change, which is the maingoal of the world. From this point of view, the cooperation of astate with wide opportunities like China with Azerbaijan in thissphere is very important.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of theAzerbaijani Presidential Administration, expressed Azerbaijan'seagerness to engage in discussions with China regarding COP29issues in an interview with Global Times.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and China is characterizedby mutual respect, cooperation, and growing economic ties. Bothcountries continue to explore opportunities for collaborationacross various sectors, contributing to regional stability anddevelopment.

Commenting on the views of Hikmat Hajiyev, as well as touchingon Azerbaijan-China relations, Dr. Frank Musmar, an ExecutiveAdvisory Board President for the University of Maryland GlobalCampus, an Advisory member at the Abrahamic Accord Business Circle,a Board Member at Paris Metropolitan University answered severalquestions in an interview with AZERNEWS .







Q: Mr. Frank Musmar, why does Hikmet Hajiyev emphasizethe importance of initial consultations and discussions with Chinaregarding COP29 negotiations?

A: Relations and partnerships with China havebeen a top priority for Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev set newpriorities for developing the country, which will focus on furtherdigital transformation, renewable energies, economic and socialdevelopment, and strengthening ties with friendly countries andpartners such as China. Azerbaijan perceives China as a source ofknowledge, expertise, and technological advancement.

It is worth mentioning that the 2024 UN Climate ChangeConference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku,Azerbaijan. Accordingly, Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receivingsupport from the international community demonstrates the respectand confidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan importance of initial consultations and discussions with Chinaregarding COP29 appears from the People's Republic of China'sposition as one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore,having initial consultations and discussions to understand China'sposition in the negotiation process is crucial for Azerbaijan.

Q: How does Azerbaijan intend to collaborate with Chinawithin the framework of COP29, particularly concerning the voice ofthe Global South?

A: As one of China's leading trade partners inthe South Caucasus, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance todeveloping relations with China in all spheres. Azerbaijan iswilling to collaborate with China within the framework of COP29 toemphasize the importance of the south corridor. One of the mostremarkable examples of this successful cooperation could beobserved in the field of economy and trade, which is fundamentallya result of the partnership created by the“BRI” Initiative was among the first countries to support this importantglobal initiative, and our government has significantly contributedto its realization. In this context, projects like theBaku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, initiated by Azerbaijan, and thecommissioning of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat,eventually resulted in the formation of the Trans-CaspianInternational Transport Route.

Q: Can you elaborate on Azerbaijan's expectationsregarding its role as the host of COP29 and its relationship withinternational partners, including China?

A: The Convention on Climate Change (COP29) inAzerbaijan is a highly significant event, with outcomes that holdrelevance for Azerbaijan and the world. It will be a mark inhistory to comment on the new climate plans from Baku and determinewhether the world can get back on a global emissions trajectory inline with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C this century, asrequired by science under the Paris Agreement. China is leading theworld in renewables. Wind and solar energy are expected to overtakecoal in the country's electricity production capacity for the firsttime in 2024, making up 40% of total installed capacity, the relationship with China is significant to learnfrom their experiences in green Energy.

Q: How do you evaluate China and Azerbaijan's economicand political relations?

A: China recognized Azerbaijan's independencein December 1991 and established official diplomatic channels withAzerbaijan shortly after in April 1992. President Ilham Aliyev hasvisited China five times since his tenure as president began in2003. Azerbaijan's energetic foreign policy, for example, its termon the UN Security Council and its current role as head of theNon-Aligned Movement, as well as its efforts to build internationalunderstanding and support for its position in the conflict withArmenia over Karabakh, are likely factors in Baku's engagement withBeijing. The geographic realities make Azerbaijan and Chinaintegral to each other's overland transit ambitions. From Januaryto November 2018, the trade volume between China and Azerbaijan was1.165 billion US dollars. In 2015, the two countries signed theMemorandum of Understanding of the Silk Road Economic Belt betweenChina and Azerbaijan, which has provided opportunities forcooperative development.