Egyptian, Irish Fms Discuss Efforts To Realise Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 27 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, yesterday held phone talks with his Irish counterpart, Michael Martin, on efforts to implement an immediate ceasefire in the conflict-torn Gaza Strip.

The talks, which came a day after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, also covered the prospect of turning an expected truce into a permanent ceasefire, and ending the Gaza war, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Shoukry and Martin, also Ireland's deputy prime minister and defence minister, addressed means to prevent any Israeli moves to launch a military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, which is now home to about 1.5 million internally displaced Palestinians.

Shoukry updated Martin on Egypt's latest efforts to mediate a truce between Israel and Hamas that, hopefully, leads to a permanent ceasefire, in addition to Egypt's endeavours to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

For his part, Martin elaborated on Ireland's recent communication with several European countries, to consider recognising the State of Palestine.

“The only way to achieve security and stability in the Middle East region is through implementing the two-state solution, and establishing an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security,” Martin was quoted by the statement as saying.

The UNSC on Monday adopted Resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and calling for the release of all hostages.

The resolution won 14 votes in favour among the 15 UNSC members. The United States, which had previously vetoed three draft resolutions that would have called for or demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, abstained, making it possible for the resolution to pass.

The Israeli strikes in Gaza have so far killed 32,414 Palestinians, and injured 74,787 others, said Gaza's Health Ministry, yesterday.– NNN-MENA