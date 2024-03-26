Zelenskyy On Danilov's Dismissal: He Transferred To Another Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksii Danilov, who was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, is being transferred to another area of work.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video message , Ukrinform reported.



“Today I continued the reboot of our state's governance system. There are personnel changes. I am grateful to Oleksii Danilov for his work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. He is being reassigned to another area. More details will follow”,

Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed his belief that new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko“will combine his experience of leading the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine with the tasks of the National Security and Defense Council”.

At the same time, Oleh Ivashchenko became the new head of foreign intelligence, as Zelenskyy said he had the relevant experience.



“I expect strengthening of the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our country depends. We will continue to strengthen Ukraine and upgrade our state system in all areas”,

Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on March 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko to the post.

Danilov has served as NSDC Secretary since October 3, 2019.

Lytvynenko has been in charge of the Foreign Intelligence Service since July 23, 2021.