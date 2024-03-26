Moldovan Delegation Calls On PACE To Cooperate With Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 21, the Moldovan delegation to the ParliamentaryAssembly of the Council of Europe sent a letter to PACE, Azernews reports.

The letter from the Moldovan delegation calls on theParliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the MilliMajlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to work together to bridge thegap that arose between the organization and Azerbaijan after thedecision adopted at the January session of PACE.

The letter notes that, like other member states, the Republic ofAzerbaijan supports the promotion of the values and principles ofthe organization through its delegation to PACE. The importance ofresolving all problems through inter-parliamentary dialogue withinthe framework of PACE was also emphasized at a time when there areimportant calls for security and peace in Europe.

The letter also emphasizes that the inability of the Azerbaijanidelegation to participate in the work of PACE did not bringlong-term benefits to either the organization or the member statesof the organization.