Kuwait Amir Visits Blind Association

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited Kuwait Blind Association on Tuesday marking the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir was received by Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Children Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah, Board Manager of the Association Fayiz Al-Azmi, and the Association's Secretary Mansour Al-Enezi.

Afterwards, His Highness the Amir delivered a speech on the occasion where he expressed his best wishes on the holy month of Ramadan and asked Allah Almighty for his blessing to all Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness the Amir noted that today he marks and praise the exerted efforts and roles of "our visionary sons in the Kuwait Blind Association."

"Through their participation in sports tournaments at the regional and international levels, and their hosting last February of the Asian Blind Union Conference, with the participation of (24) countries, which consolidated the State of Kuwait's interest in people of determination, especially the blind, at the legislative and executive levels," His Highness the Amir added.

His Highness the Amir also congratulated the recommendation of the Secretary of the Association for the position of Secretary-General of the Asian Federation, and his selection as a member of the Executive Committee of the World Blind Union.

His Highness the Amir also directed the relevant state institutions to follow up on the issues and needs of Blind Association members, support their activities, provide devices, machines and tools that help them in their lives, including providing them with job opportunities that suit their circumstances, and encourages their distinguished determination. (end)

mb







