Disabled Sport Club Chief Vows To Maintain Serving Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- Board Chairman of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club Shafi Al-Hajri pledged Tuesday to maintain and continue serve the dear homeland.

Addressing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah while visiting the club, Al-Hajri conveyed congratulations and greetings of all disabled to His Highness the Amir on the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Hajri said "Kuwait, upon the wise leadership of Your Highness, implements all laws in all governmental agencies in the country", affirming obedience and loyalty to His Highness the Amir for the public interest of Kuwait's present and future.

He lauded the good of Al-Sabah Family, indicating that generations are taught to love and be loyal to this country to raise its flag in international arenas.

"Kuwait has participated in multiple international arenas and won the presidency of IWBF Asia Oceania for a four-year term, thanks to the directives of Your Highness that were implemented by Public Authority for Sports," Al-Hajri said, addressing His Highness the Amir.

This came in recognition of Kuwait for its support for sports of those disabled, he said, noting that Kuwait's disabled players had varied medals that enabled them to take part in 2024 Paris Olympics.

Al-Hajri stated that the club communicates with all government bodies, and offers proposals and views regarding those disabled and the need of integrating them into society.

Those disabled have served the country as they are determined to continue their efforts for the sake of the dear homeland, he concluded, giving some examples of successful disabled dignitaries in the country.

A documentary on the achievements of the club was displayed. His Highness the Amir, who was accompanied by senior State officials, was given a souvenir on this occasion. (Pickup previous)

