Kuwait Lose To Qatar 1-2 In World, AFC Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait lost Tuesday for Qatar in Group A of the Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The first half of the game, held at Ali Sabah Al Salem Stadium in Kuwait, ended in a 0-0 draw, though the two teams created several chances but failed to turn them into goals.

In the second half, Qatar's all-time top scorer Almoez Ali scored the opener for the visitors in the 77th minute.

Their joy, however, lasted merely two minutes before Kuwait's player Mohammad Daham score for 1-1 tie. Qatar's Ali refused to give up and a minute later scored the winner.

With the win, Qatar continue their perfect run in the qualifiers, sealing their place in the next round and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 with 12 points, while Kuwait will battle it out for second place with India and Afghanistan, their next two opponents respectively. (end)

fsa









MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108025041