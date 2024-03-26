Security Situation In Europe Most Serious Since WW2 Czech Counterintel Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Europe is currently the most serious since the end of the Second World War, in particular, due to Russia's hybrid actions.

Michal Kudelka, head of the Czech Republic's counterintelligence agency, the Information Security Service (BIS), said during a joint briefing with the country's president, Petr Pavel, on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The current situation is the most serious since World War 2. What Russian soldiers are doing in Ukraine, what Palestinian terrorists are doing in Israel, they would do in our country without mercy and compassion," Kudelka said.

According to him, "the aggressive Russia is a great threat to European democracies, including the Czech Republic."

The brigadier general mentioned, among other things, disinformation campaigns, attempts to discredit the authorities, and to pit the Czechs against Ukraine. Kudelka spoke, in particular, about dep fake videos, citing as an example the one that circulated during a presidential election campaign in Czechia – aiming to discredit candidate Pavel. Experts have found evidence that the video was doctored in Russia.

Petr Pavel, in turn, noted that“the current security situation cannot be referred to as problem-free”.

"And future prospects are not optimistic at all. It can be assumed that things will become even more complicated," the president added.

Petr Pavel became the first president in 26 years to visit the BIS Headquarters. Vaclav Havel did it before him in 1998. Pavel Milos Zeman's predecessor constantly criticized his counterintelligence and constantly refused to promote its chief.

In the Czech Republic, the BIS, as well as military intelligence (VZ) and the Office of External Relations and Information (ÚZSI) are responsible for addressing security issues.