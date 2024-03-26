Kuwait Army Chief Commends Amir's Directives As Roadmap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army Chief Gen. Bandar Al-Muzain on Tuesday called on army commanders to act according to the instructions of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as being a "roadmap and approach".

The top general made the remark while addressing a meeting of the Military Defense Council, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

He pointed out Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah's keenness to see all army commanders act in line with the political leadership's directives.

"These directives act as a roadmap and approach aiming at encouraging army personnel and upgrading their preparedness, efficiency, and capabilities to cope with advancement in qualification, training, and armament, and to enable them to serve and protect their nation," he added. (end)

