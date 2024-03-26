Centrepoint Unveils Ramadan Campaign

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Centrepoint launched its special Ramadan collections with a new campaign,“Ramadan Between Two Moons,” at an event held at the Palazzo Versace Hotel recently. Led by Raza Beig, Director Centrepoint & CEO Splash, the latest collection effortlessly combines elegance, style, and tradition from its iconic brands – Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.

The launch event, hosted at the grand venue, became the focal point of elegance and style as influencers, media personalities, and the city's foremost fashion names gathered to witness the unveiling of this iconic collection. The guest list included Yasmeen AlKhateeb, Marwa Ghassan, Sara Nasrallah, Sally Assad, Maryana Gharib amongst more. The event drew fashion aficionados who embraced the rise in modest fashion trends in Dubai. The campaign and event not only showcased the exclusivity and prestige associated with Centrepoint's Ramadan offerings but also highlighted the growing cultural significance of Ramadan fashion lines.

The event unfolded in a vibrant and up-scale setting that perfectly matched the essence of the modest Ramadan collections being introduced. A dazzling fashion presentation showcased the exquisite designs from brands like Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, and Shoemart, blending traditional elements with contemporary flair. Guests were captivated by the stunning and intricate displays, which highlighted the perfect mix of elegance and tradition synonymous with the holy month. The night also included performances by popular music bands that kept the audiences engaged throughout the night.

Centrepoint's Ramadan collection reflects a meticulous curation of elegance and comfort, ensuring every individual is poised for every occasion during Ramadan. From the intricately crafted attire for children by Babyshop to the sustainable and stylish offerings from Splash, each piece exudes grace and sophistication. The footwear collection of Shoemart includes chic and contemporary styles, while Lifestyle encompasses exclusive beauty collections, stunning jewelry, bags, along with home and fragrance collections for this special season.

Centrepoint's Ramadan collection brings together elegance and comfort, ensuring centrepoint is your only Ramadan Destination to get ready for every occasion. Explore the luxurious offerings at Centrepoint stores across KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, and online at Stay updated on the latest launches via social media channels.