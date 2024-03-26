(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Step Back from Recent Rally

Rally to Records Pauses Monday







Futures Rise in Hopes of Mounting New Rally AdvertismentU.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as investors tried to resume the rally that took equities to record highs after a decline in the previous session.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 77 points, or 0.2%, to 39,776.Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 20 points, or 0.4%, to 5,298.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 95.75 points, or 0.5%, to 18,475.Month to date, the major U.S. stock benchmarks are on pace for their fifth straight winning month. The broad market index is up more than 2% in March. The NASDAQ is experiencing a 1.8% advance for the period, while the Dow is up 0.8%.More economic data releases are slated for Tuesday. March's consumer confidence data will be released in the morning. Durable goods orders and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey will also provide insight on the health of the manufacturing sector.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 16 points, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.9%,Oil prices advanced 16 cents to $82.11 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $20.80 to $2,219.50 U.S. an ounce.

