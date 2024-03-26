               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Futures Rise In Hopes Of Mounting New Rally


3/26/2024 9:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Step Back from Recent Rally

  • Rally to Records Pauses Monday
  • Stocks Dip to Start Short Trading Week
  • Stock Futures Slip to Start Shortened Week
  • Dow Tanks, but Still Posts Best Week Since December Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Futures Rise in Hopes of Mounting New Rally Advertisment
    U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as investors tried to resume the rally that took equities to record highs after a decline in the previous session.
    Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 77 points, or 0.2%, to 39,776.
    Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 20 points, or 0.4%, to 5,298.25.
    Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 95.75 points, or 0.5%, to 18,475.
    Month to date, the major U.S. stock benchmarks are on pace for their fifth straight winning month. The broad market index is up more than 2% in March. The NASDAQ is experiencing a 1.8% advance for the period, while the Dow is up 0.8%.
    More economic data releases are slated for Tuesday. March's consumer confidence data will be released in the morning. Durable goods orders and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey will also provide insight on the health of the manufacturing sector.
    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 16 points, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.9%,
    Oil prices advanced 16 cents to $82.11 U.S. a barrel.
    Gold prices gained $20.80 to $2,219.50 U.S. an ounce.




    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN26032024000212011056ID1108022652


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search