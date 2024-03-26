Authorities Show Village In Kherson Region Shelled By Russian Kabs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed a village in the Kherson region shelled by the KABs - about a dozen houses were damaged, and the enemy attacked the buildings of an agricultural enterprise.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Facebook and posted the relevant photos, according to Ukrinform.

"Huge craters in the yards, smashed houses and outbuildings. This is what a small village in the Kherson region looks like after the Russian air attack," the statement reads.

As noted, this is Chervonyi Maiak in the Beryslav district. The night before, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the village.

Russians abduct civilian in occupiedregion

According to Prokudin, they hit the residential sector, as a result of which almost a dozen houses of residents were damaged. The buildings of an agricultural enterprise were also attacked.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, no one was injured.

As reported, the Russian army struck 15 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day.