GD Goenka Group To Expand Its Presence, Set To Establish 12 New Schools From April 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 26, 2024: GD Goenka Group is delighted to announce the inauguration of its 12 new partner K12 schools across India from April 2024.



With a firm commitment to providing quality education and fostering holistic student development, the expansion marks a significant milestone in the group's journey towards shaping the future of young minds.



"The new schools aim to cater to the growing demand for high-quality education while bringing GD Goenka's renowned curriculum and teaching methodologies to more communities across the country. These exceptional campuses are equipped with modern facilities and amenities to enrich students' learning environment,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, MD - GD Goenka Group.



With this, the group aims to create a network of educational institutions that not only deliver academic excellence but also nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in Industry 4.0. Moreover, this will take the overall count of GD Goenka Schools above 130 Pan-India, with a presence in 20 states.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the expansion, Mr Gaurav Himkar, Group CEO, said, "The opening of these 12 new schools reflects our dedication to building a larger pool of mutual benefits for GD Goenka partner schools by being a member of a pan-India GD Goenka ecosystem.''



The new institutions will offer a wide range of academic opportunities tailored to the needs of students from diverse backgrounds and regions.



Sharing more details about the group's expansion plans, Mr Vipin Jha, Director of partnerships, said, ''A lot of new generation entrepreneurs reach out to us for partnership and have built world-standard school setups in the past couple of years. We have a steady pipeline of such new schools at least until the end of this decade.''



Echoing his views, Mrs Bharati Sharma, Director of partnership Engagement, said, "The opening of these 12 schools underscores our commitment to expanding access to quality education. By providing state-of-the-art facilities and innovative learning environments, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators."



This expansion is a crucial step towards achieving the vision of a nation where every child has access to quality education, laying the groundwork for a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.





About GD Goenka Group:



For more than thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge.





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9654597205