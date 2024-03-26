Foreign Minister claims Hungary doesn’t require Ukraine to obtain Russian gas

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, declared on Monday that Hungary has effectively mitigated its reliance on Ukrainian infrastructure for the supply of Russian natural gas, citing the TurkStream pipeline as a viable alternative. Szijjarto emphasized that Budapest, along with several other European Union member states, continues to depend significantly on Russian gas deliveries, despite disruptions caused by sanctions on Moscow and sabotage targeting Nord Stream pipelines.



The completion of the TurkStream pipeline, which traverses through Serbia, Turkey, and Bulgaria, has rendered Ukraine's transit route less crucial for Hungary's gas supply. Szijjarto hailed the decision to construct TurkStream as pivotal for ensuring the security of Hungary's gas supplies, affirming that the pipeline now serves as the primary conduit for Russian gas transmission to the country.



With Ukraine's transit agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom set to expire at the end of the year, Szijjarto underscored that Hungary's gas supply would remain unaffected by Kiev's decision. Expressing confidence in the potential for increased Russian gas supplies through TurkStream, Szijjarto highlighted the pipeline's substantial incoming capacity and emphasized the availability of additional volume for Hungary.



Last year, Hungary received 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas through TurkStream, utilizing a fraction of the pipeline's annual incoming capacity of 8.5 billion cubic meters. Szijjarto emphasized that the surplus capacity provides flexibility for potential increases in gas volumes, ensuring Hungary's energy security in the foreseeable future.



The assertion of Hungary's independence in gas supply reflects broader geopolitical dynamics within the European energy landscape, highlighting the strategic significance of alternative pipelines and the diversification of supply routes. As Hungary strengthens its ties with energy partners in the region, the TurkStream pipeline emerges as a critical component in ensuring energy security and resilience amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.

