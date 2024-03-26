Indulge In Nando's Special Sharing Platters This Ramadan!

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

This Ramadan, Nando's, a proudly Southern African brand, invites you to indulge in special platters designed for sharing cherished moments with family and friends for Iftar and Suhoor. Crafted from authentic, fresh ingredients bursting with flavour, these platters will elevate your moments of breaking fast. Nando's prides itself on creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where families and friends can come together to enjoy delicious meals during Ramadan and beyond.

Choose from the following Sharing Platter Options:

1. Feast Platter - Espetada + 2 Regular Sides + 1 Appeteaser + 1/2 Chicken Arroz + 2 Lentil Soups + Sweet Chilli Jam for QR 149

2. Family Platter - Espetada A Torre + 3 Regular Sides + All Together Now + Full Cashew Chicken Arroz + 4 Lentil Soups + Sweet Chilli Jam for QR 249

3. Festive Platter - Full Chicken + 2 Pulled Chicken Wraps + 2 Regular Sides + Festa Fries + Sweet Chilli Jam for QR 149

4. Fiesta Platter - Full Chicken + 3 Regular Sides + Festa Fries + 1 Appeteaser + Sweet Chilli Jam for QR 149

Moreover, Nando's has expanded with two new restaurants in Doha at Avenue Mall in Steigenberger Hotel and Tawar Mall.

Enjoy Nando's irresistible Ramadan sharing platters available for dine-in, takeaway, or delivery using the Nando's app or website.