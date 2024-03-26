India declines irrational Chinese allegations on disputed territory

(MENAFN) India has reaffirmed its sovereignty over the region of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing that it will remain an integral part of the country, despite recent objections from China. The declaration from New Delhi comes in response to Beijing's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the contested region on March 9th.



During his visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sela Pass, a tunnel constructed by India, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating military deployments near the disputed border. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin disputed India's authority over the region, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh, referred to as Zangnan by China, is Chinese territory.



Wenbin's remarks were echoed by Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, who suggested that India's actions were contrary to efforts to ease border tensions between the two nations.



In response, India's External Affairs Ministry issued a statement rejecting what it termed as "absurd claims" regarding Arunachal Pradesh. The ministry emphasized that such baseless assertions hold no validity and reiterated India's right to develop and administer the region for the benefit of its citizens.



This latest exchange between India and China underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding territorial disputes along their shared border. While India maintains that visits to Arunachal Pradesh by its leaders are routine and legitimate, China continues to challenge India's territorial claims in the region. As both nations navigate these contentious issues, the diplomatic discourse remains crucial in preventing further escalation and fostering peaceful resolution mechanisms.

