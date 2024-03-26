Four Killed After Truck Hits Motorbike In UP District

(MENAFN- IANS) Mirzapur, March 26 (IANS) Four youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.
The accident took place on National Highway 35 in Samogra village under the Rual police station area on Monday night.
Manjari Rao, Circle Officer, Sadar, said on Tuesday that the motorcycle was on the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a truck.
The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh, Sonu Prajapati, Pawan Prajapati and Vikash Prajapati.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.
The circle officer said the truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle impounded.
