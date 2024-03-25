Deputy PM Meets Omani Envoy

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah met Monday with Omani ambassador to Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

